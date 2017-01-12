After 40 Years, Bronxville REALTORA Has Seen It All
Luci Abruzzo, an associate broker for Bronxville Real Estate, has seen it all in her over 40 years of selling homes. While buyers and sellers have changed since she began working in real estate during the 1970's, Abruzzo always found ways to succeed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mount Vernon Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NOBAMA DAY January 21, 2017!!!!!!!!
|7 hr
|LONESOME CANADIAN...
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|21 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|59
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Thu
|brookes
|216
|Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09)
|Jan 11
|Kar
|85
|SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|Larry
|3
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Jan 4
|Diana B
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Jan 3
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC