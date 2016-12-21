Yonkers Roadway Salty After Truck Tips Over On Central Park Avenue
Central Park Avenue got an extra helping of salt on Thursday morning, when a truck carrying salt overturned near the Cross County Parkway exit in Yonkers. Police confirmed that shortly after 9 a.m., a truck transporting rock salt on the second day of winter crashed into a car traveling north on Central Park Avenue, leading to the truck overturning and dumping dozens of pounds of salt onto the roadway.
