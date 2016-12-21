Yonkers Partners In Education Welcomes New Scholars, Grad Coaches
Ninth-grader Agyeiwa Okodie and her graduation coach, Susan Roth, hold a banner showing the student's goals at a recent Yonkers Partners in Education event celebrating incoming program participants. Qadir Emile-Weekes, a ninth-grader from Saunders High School, shows off his "vision" banner while mom, Lorraine, and younger brother look on.
