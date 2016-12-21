Yonkers Catholic Charities Gets Holiday Windfall
Christmas came early for Catholic Charities and The Aisling Irish Community Center in Yonkers with the delivery of nearly 1,000 toys and coats from Empire City Casino. The casino's 10th Annual Christmas Spirit Toy and Coat Drive is intended to help ensure that New Yorkers in need have a warm coat this winter and a toy or two to put under the Christmas tree for their children.
