Yonkers Animal Shelter Will Waive Adoption Fees Through Year's End

In an effort to bring smiles to those yearning for a new cat or dog, and to help the dogs and cats sitting in cages waiting for a new home, the Yonkers Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions Dec. 26 to Dec. 31. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and the City of Yonkers Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation said the shelter would waive the $80 adoption fee for dogs and $65 for cats in hopes the animals can find loving homes. "The staff, as well as the volunteers, at Yonkers Animal Shelter, do an outstanding job caring for all of the stray dogs and cats that come in," said Spano.

