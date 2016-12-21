Winter Mix Will Make For Messy Morning Commute In Yonkers
The Lower Hudson Valley will be spared from any significant accumulating snowfall from the Nor'easter moving through the area, but motorists should be prepared for slippery conditions during Thursday's morning commute. There is a 20 percent chance of light snow after 1 a.m., with snow and sleet likely before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
