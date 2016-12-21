What Are The Chances For A White Christmas In Yonkers?

As the excitement of the holiday season builds, residents should think dreary, cold and wet instead of a white when it comes to the weather for the days leading up to Christmas, according to AccuWeather.com. The drab weather headed to the area is what's left of a storm that will dump snow across a wide swath of the Midwest before it charges into the Northeast bringing rain instead of the white stuff on Thursday, a busy one for travelers leading into the weekend.

