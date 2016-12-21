Westchester Assemblyman Accuses Cuomo Of 'Bribery'
In a scathing statement, Mount Vernon Democratic Assemblyman Gary Pretlow says Governor Andrew Cuomo is using "bribery" tactics in order to pass his agenda in exchange for lawmaker pay raises, according to the New York Post. Pretlow, who represents the districts of Mount Vernon and Yonkers, told the Post that the governor has said he will approve pay raises if lawmakers agree with his ethics reform or approve Uber in upstate New York, among other items, reported the Post.
