Water Pipe Burst Forces Yonkers School To Shut Its Doors
A Yonkers school had to shutter its doors for the day on Monday after a water pipe burst over the weekend, causing damage and prompting a massive clean-up effort. On Sunday afternoon, administrators at Yonkers School 5 were forced to make a call and canceled classes for the day as they continue to assess the damage at the site and cleaning up the mess caused by the pipe burst.
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 hr
|HUGE MEATY DONG
|11
|Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09)
|12 hr
|Blocks
|210
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|18 hr
|Blocks
|195
|Staks bka oshapha murray (Oct '10)
|Dec 18
|Key
|12
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Dec 17
|Block
|1,486
|How a Progressive Elementary School Dealt With ...
|Dec 17
|Gayhammer
|12
|Dec 17
|Snowflake libtard
|3
