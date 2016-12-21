Water Pipe Burst Forces Yonkers Schoo...

Water Pipe Burst Forces Yonkers School To Shut Its Doors

A Yonkers school had to shutter its doors for the day on Monday after a water pipe burst over the weekend, causing damage and prompting a massive clean-up effort. On Sunday afternoon, administrators at Yonkers School 5 were forced to make a call and canceled classes for the day as they continue to assess the damage at the site and cleaning up the mess caused by the pipe burst.

