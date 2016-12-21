Village In Shock After Ex-Briarcliff Officer Accused In Quadruple Homicide
The fact that a man accused of killing four people worked as a police officer for the Village of Briarcliff Manor is not a headline most residents expected to see. Nicholas Tartagalione was indicted earlier this week for allegedly killing four men execution-style in an Orange County bar over a cocaine deal that went bad .
