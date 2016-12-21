Two Hospitalized After I-684 Wrong Way Head-On Crash Involving Yonkers Man

Two men were hospitalized late on Sunday night when a wrong-way driver struck a motorist head-on after taking a wrong turn on I-684 in Bedford. According to the New York State Police, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of Exit 4 after a man from Carmel entered the interstate from the southbound exit ramp and continued driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

