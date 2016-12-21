The Latest: 1 million ring in New Year in Times Square

Kaitlin Olivi of Yonkers, N.Y., and Lucas Pereira, of Sayreville, N.J., kiss as confetti falls during a celebration of the new year in New York's Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Kaitlin Olivi of Yonkers, N.Y., and Lucas Pereira, of Sayreville, N.J., kiss as confetti falls during a celebration of the new year in New York's Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.