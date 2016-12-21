Teacher's union reaches deal with Yonkers
The new contract gives the teachers a 14.5 percent raise, spread over seven years. Additionally, the deal retroactively includes a pay hike for nearly 1,900 Yonkers Public School teachers dating back to 2014.
