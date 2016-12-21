Study: Americans don't use vacation time
More than half of American workers aren't taking their allotted time off from work. According to Bankrate.com, 52 percent of Americans who get vacation days A new study says more than 60 percent of workers aged 18 to 25 will not use all of their vacation days this year.
