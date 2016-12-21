Shipping anchorage proposal draws hea...

Shipping anchorage proposal draws heavy opposition

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Times Herald-Record

A proposal to add 10 commercial shipping anchorages on the Hudson River between Albany and Yonkers has flooded the U.S. Coast Guard with more than 10,000 public comments, a deluge that's expected to take months to digest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That so much beautiful to my goat wife. 5 hr HUGE MEATY DONG 11
Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09) 12 hr Blocks 210
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) 18 hr Blocks 195
Staks bka oshapha murray (Oct '10) Dec 18 Key 12
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Dec 17 Block 1,486
News How a Progressive Elementary School Dealt With ... Dec 17 Gayhammer 12
Make extra money Dec 17 Snowflake libtard 3
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,521 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,253

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC