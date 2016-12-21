School 5 In Yonkers Will Be Closed To Students, Staff Monday
School 5 in Yonkers will be closed for students and staff on Monday after a standpipe in the new wing of the building burst in the upper floor affecting several classrooms and offices, according to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin M. Quezada. School will be closed only for School 5 students Monday.
