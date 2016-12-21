Santa brings gifts to children at Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center
Santa made a stop in Yonkers Monday to give gifts to kids with developmental disabilities. Santa and his elves teamed up with Empress Emergency Medical Santa and his elves teamed up with Empress Emergency Medical Service to bring nearly 150 presents to Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That so much beautiful to my goat wife.
|5 hr
|HUGE MEATY DONG
|11
|Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09)
|12 hr
|Blocks
|210
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|18 hr
|Blocks
|195
|Staks bka oshapha murray (Oct '10)
|Dec 18
|Key
|12
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Dec 17
|Block
|1,486
|How a Progressive Elementary School Dealt With ...
|Dec 17
|Gayhammer
|12
|Make extra money
|Dec 17
|Snowflake libtard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC