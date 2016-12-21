Police, religious leaders on high alert after FBI warning

Police and religious leaders across Westchester were on high alert after the FBI sent out a warning that the Islamic State group may be targeting While the FBI says there are no known specific or credible threats, officials say pro-Islamic State websites recently published a publicly-available list of churches in the United States. YONKERS - Police and religious leaders across Westchester were on high alert after the FBI sent out a warning that the Islamic State group may be targeting churches this Christmas.

