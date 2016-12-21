Police Investigating Missing Westchester Woman Last Seen In Yonkers
The Peekskill Police Department is seeking the community's assistance as they continue investigating the whereabouts of a 35-year-old woman who has been missing since before Thanksgiving According to the Peekskill Police Department, April Evans was reported missing by her family on Friday, Dec. 16. She was last seen in Yonkers on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Police described Evans as a 5-foot, 1-inch, 120 pound black female, with brown eyes and brown hair.
