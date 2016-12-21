Pelham Film Program Helps Yonkers Students Find Voice, Vision
From left: Laura deBuys, TPH's executive director; Brian Hinchcliffe, benefactor, Yonkers P.S. 17 Principal Rita Moorhead and Francile Albright, TPH director of education. PELHAM, N.Y. -- A baker's dozen of sixth-graders have been learning the basics of filmmaking - and perhaps discovering their own voices and visions - thanks to a partnership between a Pelham arts organization and a Yonkers school.
