New York State AG Voices Concern About Hudson Valley Barge Anchorage Sites
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano is leading the charge of Hudson Valley officials that are against a proposal that would allow barge parking anchor points off the shore. This week, Schneiderman requested that U.S. Homeland Security call on the Coast Guard to withdraw their proposal, which includes the installation of 16 anchor berths across 715 acres on the water between Yonkers and Dobbs Ferry.
