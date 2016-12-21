New York, New York Double to continue
YONKERS, NY, Thursday, December 29, 2016--The 'New York, New York Double,' featuring one race from Aqueduct Racetrack and one from The gimmick, which began late in 2016, shall continue during all Yonkers' live Sundays, at least in the outset of the season, which begins Sunday, Jan. 8th . "We're happy to keep this wager going into 2017," Raceway COO Bob Galterio said.
