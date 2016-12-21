Name Of Yonkers Man Killed In I-95 Hi...

Name Of Yonkers Man Killed In I-95 Hit-Run Crash Released

Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

A tow-truck driver who died from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on I-95 in Harrison on Thursday morning as been identified as a Yonkers resident by state police. According to police, shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday, 32-year-old Salvator Brescia was tending to a disabled vehicle in the northbound lane on I-95 near exit 18B when he was struck by a motorist that proceeded to speed off.

Yonkers, NY

