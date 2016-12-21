Man Chokes Woman, Takes Cell Phone In Yorktown Domestic Dispute, Police Say

A Yonkers man is behind bars after he was arrested for choking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in Yorktown on Monday. According to a Yorktown Police Department report, Yonkers resident Jason Smith, 32, was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and fourth-degree criminal mischief after police responded to a 911 hang up call at a Yorktown home.

