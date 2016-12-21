Man Chokes Woman, Takes Cell Phone In Yorktown Domestic Dispute, Police Say
A Yonkers man is behind bars after he was arrested for choking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in Yorktown on Monday. According to a Yorktown Police Department report, Yonkers resident Jason Smith, 32, was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and fourth-degree criminal mischief after police responded to a 911 hang up call at a Yorktown home.
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thu
|11
|Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09)
|Dec 22
|Blocks
|210
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|Dec 22
|Blocks
|195
|Staks bka oshapha murray (Oct '10)
|Dec 18
|Key
|12
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Dec 17
|Block
|1,486
|How a Progressive Elementary School Dealt With ...
|Dec 17
|Gayhammer
|12
|Dec 17
|3
