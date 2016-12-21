Man Chokes Woman, Takes Cell Phone In...

Man Chokes Woman, Takes Cell Phone In Yorktown Domestic Dispute, Police Say

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Yorktown Daily Voice

A Yonkers man is behind bars after he was arrested for choking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in Yorktown on Monday. According to a Yorktown Police Department report, Yonkers resident Jason Smith, 32, was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and fourth-degree criminal mischief after police responded to a 911 hang up call at a Yorktown home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yorktown Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That so much beautiful to my goat wife. Thu HUGE MEATY DONG 11
Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09) Dec 22 Blocks 210
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Dec 22 Blocks 195
Staks bka oshapha murray (Oct '10) Dec 18 Key 12
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Dec 17 Block 1,486
News How a Progressive Elementary School Dealt With ... Dec 17 Gayhammer 12
Make extra money Dec 17 Snowflake libtard 3
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,119

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC