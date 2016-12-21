Fundraising Page Set Up For Westchester 3-Year-Old Car Accident Victim
Friends and family of Miguel Angel, the 3-year-old who was struck by a car and killed in Yonkers on Thursday, are looking toward the community to help a family in need during the holiday season. On Friday, a GoFundMe fundraising page was opened for the family of Miguel Angel, who was crossing the street near the intersection of South Broadway and Vark Street in Yonkers when he was struck by a car on Thursday afternoon.
