Father Arrested In Beating Of 2-Year-Old Son, Yonkers PD Says

Yonkers police have arrested a local man for the beating death of his two-year-old son on Christmas Eve. Blair Robinson, 25, was charged Wednesday with first-degree manslaughter after police responded at 9 p.m. Saturday to St. John's Hospital on a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old boy who was brought into the emergency room by a family member, said the Yonkers Police Department.

