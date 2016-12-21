'Breathe: Annie's Song' pays tribute to Yonkers teen

Friends of a Yonkers teen battling cystic fibrosis recorded a special acoustic version of "Breathe: Annie's Song" at The Loft recording studio in Bronxville Friday. The song was written and composed by Gaetano Annunziata and Mark Supik in an effort to keep up the spirits of Annie McMahon, 19, who had a long wait on the lung transplant list.

