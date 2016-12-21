Attorney General Clears NYPD Officer of Wrongdoing in 2015 Yonkers Shooting
The New York Attorney General's Office on Wednesday cleared an NYPD officer of wrongdoing in a fatal shooting following a police chase in Yonkers last year. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Officer Garthlette James was justified when he fatally shot 35-year-old Miguel Espinal last December.
