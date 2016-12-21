Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers 14-Year-Old

At the request of the Yonkers City Police Department Communications Division, a New York State Missing Child Alert has been issued relating to the disappearance of a 14-year-old city resident. Jose Pabellon was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. at his residence on Yonkers Avenue, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and black Timberland boots.

