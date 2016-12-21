3-Month-Old Baby Dies In Westchester
A 3-month-old boy died Friday after Yonkers Police responded to a report of a baby not breathing on Saratoga Avenue, according to News 12. Police did not wait for an ambulance to arrive, and attempted to resuscitate the baby in a police cruiser before bringing the boy to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the report said.
