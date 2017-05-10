Your Monday morning commute could be delayed more than usual
Hogum Bay Road Northeast, between Willamette Drive Northeast and 28th Avenue Northeast, will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday so that a new stormwater line can be installed. Detour information will be posted on Marvin Road during the closure, according to the city of Lacey.
