Disney's Michael Mantenuto left K-9 unit before suicide

Michael Mantenuto's friends spoke out about his struggle with mental health 'demons' leading up to his suicide in Des Moines, Washington Mantenuto adored being a K-9 handler, but told a friend he needed to transfer to a new job so he could get his life together The married father-of-two died from a gunshot wound to the mouth - his body was not discovered until 12 hours later at Saltwater State Park Michael Mantenuto was hospitalized for depression in 2015 and had a history of mental health problems dating back to the time before he started acting, DailyMail.com can reveal.

