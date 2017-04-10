What on earth is wrong with Ramtha? Or is it our era?

Life got pretty weird a few years ago when Thurston County Democrats were sucking up to J.Z. Knight and raking in political donations from the Yelm-based spirit channeler. You see, the 35,000-year-old warrior, Ramtha - whose spirit Knight channels and speaks on behalf of in front of paying audiences - is now a fan of Republican President Donald J. Trump.

