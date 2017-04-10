What on earth is wrong with Ramtha? O...

What on earth is wrong with Ramtha? Or is it our era?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Olympian

Life got pretty weird a few years ago when Thurston County Democrats were sucking up to J.Z. Knight and raking in political donations from the Yelm-based spirit channeler. You see, the 35,000-year-old warrior, Ramtha - whose spirit Knight channels and speaks on behalf of in front of paying audiences - is now a fan of Republican President Donald J. Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yelm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Basic Training - March 1970 (Jun '09) Mar 26 Mike A 125
US Army Solider Marylin June Barrier MURDERED a... (Mar '14) Mar 25 LBuchanan 6
Fort Lewis basic training and Leadership Traini... (Jun '11) Mar '17 Timothy Boyd 26
News Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey Feb '17 MommaBear 2
Dths Feb '17 Tinyhands3 1
Yay, Harding Resigns! (Jul '16) Jul '16 john 1
News Yelm Teen Shot In Head Dies (May '06) Jul '16 Kim 31
See all Yelm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yelm Forum Now

Yelm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yelm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Yelm, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC