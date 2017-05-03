Residents ask commissioners to keep m...

Residents ask commissioners to keep marijuana operations out of rural areas

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: The Olympian

Saying they wanted to take more time to study the issue, the Thurston County Commissioners opted not to take action after a public hearing Tuesday night on proposed changes to the county's interim regulations for marijuana producers, processors and retailers. In addition, the county received written comments on the proposed ordinance from 30 people, said Jeremy Davis, a senior planner at Resource Stewardship.

