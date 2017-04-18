Here are the 12 major land-use projects that Thurston County will tackle in 2017-18

Thurston County Commissioners voted 3-0 Tuesday to add a dozen items to the list of proposed Comprehensive Plan Amendments for 2017-18, more commonly known as the county docket. "Each item on this list will go through its own individual analysis and public review before any final decision is made," said Allison Osterberg, a senior planner for Thurston County.

