Here are the 12 major land-use projects that Thurston County will tackle in 2017-18
Thurston County Commissioners voted 3-0 Tuesday to add a dozen items to the list of proposed Comprehensive Plan Amendments for 2017-18, more commonly known as the county docket. "Each item on this list will go through its own individual analysis and public review before any final decision is made," said Allison Osterberg, a senior planner for Thurston County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Yelm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Basic Training - March 1970 (Jun '09)
|Apr 15
|Jim Aubrey
|126
|US Army Solider Marylin June Barrier MURDERED a... (Mar '14)
|Mar 25
|LBuchanan
|6
|Fort Lewis basic training and Leadership Traini... (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Timothy Boyd
|26
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb '17
|MommaBear
|2
|Dths
|Feb '17
|Tinyhands3
|1
|Yay, Harding Resigns! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|john
|1
|Yelm Teen Shot In Head Dies (May '06)
|Jul '16
|Kim
|31
Find what you want!
Search Yelm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC