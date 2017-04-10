Drivers, slow it down on SR 507 near ...

Drivers, slow it down on SR 507 near Yelm

Drivers will soon notice a speed change on a portion of State Route 507, between Yelm and McKenna, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews will replace existing 45 mile per hour signs with 35 mile per hour signs, reducing the speed limit near the intersection with Vail Road SE.

