Drivers, slow it down on SR 507 near Yelm
Drivers will soon notice a speed change on a portion of State Route 507, between Yelm and McKenna, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews will replace existing 45 mile per hour signs with 35 mile per hour signs, reducing the speed limit near the intersection with Vail Road SE.
Yelm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Basic Training - March 1970 (Jun '09)
|Mar 26
|Mike A
|125
|US Army Solider Marylin June Barrier MURDERED a... (Mar '14)
|Mar 25
|LBuchanan
|6
|Fort Lewis basic training and Leadership Traini... (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Timothy Boyd
|26
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb '17
|MommaBear
|2
|Dths
|Feb '17
|Tinyhands3
|1
|Yay, Harding Resigns! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|john
|1
|Yelm Teen Shot In Head Dies (May '06)
|Jul '16
|Kim
|31
