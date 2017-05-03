Detectives believe missing Thurston County man was murdered
Steven A. Billman, who would have recently turned 30, was last seen in the Rochester area in January of 2014. Since his disappearance, detectives have found his truck, which has changed hands several times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yelm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a lost friend?? (May '13)
|19 hr
|MaryC
|2
|Basic Training - March 1970 (Jun '09)
|Apr 15
|Jim Aubrey
|126
|US Army Solider Marylin June Barrier MURDERED a... (Mar '14)
|Mar '17
|LBuchanan
|6
|Fort Lewis basic training and Leadership Traini... (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Timothy Boyd
|26
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb '17
|MommaBear
|2
|Yay, Harding Resigns! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|john
|1
|Yelm Teen Shot In Head Dies (May '06)
|Jul '16
|Kim
|31
Find what you want!
Search Yelm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC