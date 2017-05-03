Detectives believe missing Thurston C...

Detectives believe missing Thurston County man was murdered

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Olympian

Steven A. Billman, who would have recently turned 30, was last seen in the Rochester area in January of 2014. Since his disappearance, detectives have found his truck, which has changed hands several times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yelm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a lost friend?? (May '13) 19 hr MaryC 2
Basic Training - March 1970 (Jun '09) Apr 15 Jim Aubrey 126
US Army Solider Marylin June Barrier MURDERED a... (Mar '14) Mar '17 LBuchanan 6
Fort Lewis basic training and Leadership Traini... (Jun '11) Mar '17 Timothy Boyd 26
News Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey Feb '17 MommaBear 2
Yay, Harding Resigns! (Jul '16) Jul '16 john 1
News Yelm Teen Shot In Head Dies (May '06) Jul '16 Kim 31
See all Yelm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yelm Forum Now

Yelm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yelm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Yelm, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,769,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC