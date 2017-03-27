JBLM folds tent on new rocket tests
The U.S. Army deserves credit for changing course on plans for new rocket training activity at Joint Base Lewis McChord. The proposal would have moved the artillery rockets from a remote Yakima County facility to JBLM, which is neighbor to the city of Yelm and the Nisqually Indian reservation.
