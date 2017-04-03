Bald Hill road, near Yelm, reduced to...

Bald Hill road, near Yelm, reduced to one lane following flood

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: The Olympian

Bald Hill Road Southeast, between Morris Road and 110th Ave. SE, has been reduced to one lane after heavy rains closed the road on Friday, according to the Yelm Police Department on social media. "Due to the collapsing shoulder on the north side of the road the northbound lane will be barricaded," the Yelm police social media post reads.

