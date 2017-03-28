$2.5M Bond Frees Son Jailed for Murde...

$2.5M Bond Frees Son Jailed for MurderBy M.L. Nestel

Monday Mar 27 Read more: The Daily Beast

Jeremy Leininger allegedly slayed a ranch hand for insulting his uncle. Now he's back at home awaiting trial after his parents put down serious cash and assets.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

