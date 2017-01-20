Whata s Happening for Jan. 25
Living on the spectrum: Writer and artist Samantha Craft will talk about living on the autistic spectrum, 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Regional Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. 360-352-0595, TRL.org .
