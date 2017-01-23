Washington motorcyclist crashes into ...

Washington motorcyclist crashes into car, rides away on its trunk

Friday Jan 20

A screen grab from a viral video in which a motorcyclist rammed the back end of a car and wound up riding away on the trunk. A motorcyclist who crashed into the back end of a sedan at high speed on Monday was lucky he didn't end up losing more than his bike as he ended up sitting on the trunk of the car after the wreck.

