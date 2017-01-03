Northwest is nowhere to be seen in lineup for Trump inaugural parade
Donald Trump campaigns in Everett last August.. So far, no bands or groups from Washington -- or from anywhere in the Northwest -- are listed as participants in the 58th inaugural parade that will follow the oath taking by Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.
