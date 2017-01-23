Nisqually Reach purchase protects salmon habitat
The acquisition of 17.6 acres expands Jacobs Point Park on Anderson Island to 100 acres, making the Nisqually reserve the largest protected marine park in South Puget Sound. The Nisqually Reach Aquatic Reserve extends from the Nisqually River Delta across Nisqually Reach.
