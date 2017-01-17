Man surrenders after standoff near Yelm
A 31-year-old man was booked into Thurston County Jail after a nearly hour-long standoff Tuesday morning with law enforcement officers at a home near Yelm. The incident took place at about 7:45 a.m. at a home in the 10500 block of Clark Road Southeast, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yelm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Basic Training - March 1970 (Jun '09)
|12 hr
|Reed Winfrey
|123
|Rainier Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Jan 18
|Musikologist
|16
|Fort Lewis basic training and Leadership Traini... (Jun '11)
|Jan 14
|Don Callow
|25
|basic 1970 b22 (Oct '15)
|Jan 8
|Guest
|3
|Review: Firestone Tire & Auto Ctr (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Yelena
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yelm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC