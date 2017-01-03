Jail inmate's death could challenge c...

Jail inmate's death could challenge contracts with Nisqually tribe

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Wenatchee World

A legal claim of neglect against the Nisqually Jail staff in connection with the sudden death of a 19-year-old inmate could have a widespread impact on jail bookings in Thurston County, according to the attorney representing the inmate's family. Andrew J. Westling died in his cell April 12, about 24 hours after his arrest for causing a disturbance at a Yelm service station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yelm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
basic 1970 b22 (Oct '15) Jan 8 Guest 3
Review: Firestone Tire & Auto Ctr (Mar '09) Jan 7 Yelena 20
Fort Lewis basic training and Leadership Traini... (Jun '11) Dec 30 Richard Parks 24
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec 12 strider 1
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Murder charge in Pierce County barbell beating (Jan '11) Nov '16 Big Mig 2
News Why it Matters: Issues at stake in election Oct '16 Babez8885 95
See all Yelm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yelm Forum Now

Yelm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yelm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Yelm, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,222 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,979

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC