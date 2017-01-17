Jail contracts with Nisqually tribe need closer look
South Sound police agencies ought to review their legal contracts with the Nisqually Indian Tribe for housing inmates at the tribal jail near Yelm. Local governments need to rule out any chance their arrangements are not legal under state law, or could be challenged.
Yelm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Lewis basic training and Leadership Traini... (Jun '11)
|Jan 14
|Don Callow
|25
|basic 1970 b22 (Oct '15)
|Jan 8
|Guest
|3
|Review: Firestone Tire & Auto Ctr (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Yelena
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Murder charge in Pierce County barbell beating (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Big Mig
|2
|Why it Matters: Issues at stake in election
|Oct '16
|Babez8885
|95
