Ita s time to kick Christmas trees to the curb

In Lacey, local Boy Scouts will pick up trees within city limits Jan. 7. Trees must be at the curb by 8 a.m. Donations can be mailed in care of Boy Scout Troop 222 to P.O. Box 5379, Lacey WA 98509. To make donations online, go to bit.ly/TreeRU .

