In case you missed it...
2. Thousands flock to Olympia for Women's March : The marchers in Olympia were among thousands who turned out across the Northwest to protest President Donald Trump and his policies or to promoted unity or the fight against racism, sexism and hate. 4. Man surrenders after standoff near Yelm : A 31-year-old man was booked into Thurston County Jail after a nearly hour-long standoff Tuesday morning with law enforcement officers at a home near Yelm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Yelm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Basic Training - March 1970 (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Reed Winfrey
|123
|Rainier Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Jan 18
|Musikologist
|16
|Fort Lewis basic training and Leadership Traini... (Jun '11)
|Jan 14
|Don Callow
|25
|basic 1970 b22 (Oct '15)
|Jan 8
|Guest
|3
|Review: Firestone Tire & Auto Ctr (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Yelena
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yelm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC