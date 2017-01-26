2017 Thurston County homeless census ...

2017 Thurston County homeless census reaches out to hundreds of people

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 26, 2017 Read more: The Olympian

After finding a good-fitting donated dog harness, David Lee gives a kiss to his faithful canine companion, Keena, during their visit to the downtown Olympia warming center on Thursday. The site was one of the information intake locations around the area for the annual Thurston County homeless census.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yelm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey Feb 26 MommaBear 2
Dths Feb 18 Tinyhands3 1
Basic Training - March 1970 (Jun '09) Jan '17 j-l-h 124
Rainier Music Selection (Jul '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 16
Fort Lewis basic training and Leadership Traini... (Jun '11) Jan '17 Don Callow 25
basic 1970 b22 (Oct '15) Jan '17 Guest 3
Review: Firestone Tire & Auto Ctr (Mar '09) Jan '17 Yelena 20
See all Yelm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yelm Forum Now

Yelm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yelm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Yelm, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC