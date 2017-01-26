2017 Thurston County homeless census reaches out to hundreds of people
After finding a good-fitting donated dog harness, David Lee gives a kiss to his faithful canine companion, Keena, during their visit to the downtown Olympia warming center on Thursday. The site was one of the information intake locations around the area for the annual Thurston County homeless census.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Yelm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb 26
|MommaBear
|2
|Dths
|Feb 18
|Tinyhands3
|1
|Basic Training - March 1970 (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|j-l-h
|124
|Rainier Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Fort Lewis basic training and Leadership Traini... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Don Callow
|25
|basic 1970 b22 (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|Guest
|3
|Review: Firestone Tire & Auto Ctr (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Yelena
|20
Find what you want!
Search Yelm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC